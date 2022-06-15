CITY HALL - GRAND PLACE, BRUSSELS

This is the first post – a merge of two shots - from our holiday in Brussels. And it had to be one of the magnificent buildings in the Grand-Place, the heart and soul of Brussels. Our hotel was less than a 10 minutes walk away from this beautiful square and we passed through it very often throughout our stay.

We arrived at our hotel at around midnight the day previous to this, got our room keys and straight to bed to wake up early for breakfast and start our acclimatization of the city. Do you see the Rainbow flag? Of course you do – have something to say about it , but later.

I visited this square almost 20 years ago when I represented our government at a conference about government employees. At the time, this building was all covered by scaffolding as it was being given a facelift.

