CITY HALL - GRAND PLACE, BRUSSELS by sangwann
CITY HALL - GRAND PLACE, BRUSSELS

This is the first post – a merge of two shots - from our holiday in Brussels. And it had to be one of the magnificent buildings in the Grand-Place, the heart and soul of Brussels. Our hotel was less than a 10 minutes walk away from this beautiful square and we passed through it very often throughout our stay.
We arrived at our hotel at around midnight the day previous to this, got our room keys and straight to bed to wake up early for breakfast and start our acclimatization of the city. Do you see the Rainbow flag? Of course you do – have something to say about it , but later.
I visited this square almost 20 years ago when I represented our government at a conference about government employees. At the time, this building was all covered by scaffolding as it was being given a facelift.
Thank you very much for your views, for your kind comments and for your fav's on yesterday's, picture = all very much appreciated.
15th June 2022 15th Jun 22

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
Dione Giorgio
Jacqueline ace
Beautiful merge and aggrandize building!
June 15th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
It certainly is a grand place , so symmetrical with the repetition of such intricate architectural designs .
June 15th, 2022  
