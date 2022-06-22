Previous
STAINED GLASS BEAUTIES by sangwann
Photo 4145

STAINED GLASS BEAUTIES

The stained glass windows of the Brussels Cathedral are magnificent pieces of art as you can see in this triptych.
Many thanks for your views, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.
22nd June 2022

Photo Details

Diana ace
A stunning triptych of these gorgeous windows!
June 22nd, 2022  
