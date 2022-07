OH MUMMY, YOU’RE BACK!

Day 4 – Brussels holiday.

The break at Kinderdijk made up for the long boring journey from Brussels.

I saw this coot wading in the canal and followed her till she came to a patch of grass and there it was - her nest with her babies. There were at least four of them all excited to see their mum back. These are just two of the many photos I took of them. Later, even daddy came to see them.

