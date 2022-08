THE CROWD

Last Saturday, we walked to the Our Lady of Carmel church that was celebrating its annual festa. Festas like these attract many people. I hate getting in crowds and I was prepared for that so I took a shot to capture the scene but stayed and returned to our usual meeting place with friends.

There were fireworks later but we left before they began.

