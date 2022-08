COLOURFUL ALLEY

Day 5 – Brussels holiday.

In Ghent. street art along the whole wall of this alley looked very attractive to me. I thought you would like to see it, too. This is the only time I saw street art during the 7 days of our holiday. Actually street art doesn’t seem to be very popular in European, at least in the countries that I have visited.

Thank you so much for all your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.