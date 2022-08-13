Sign up
Photo 4196
WITCH ON AN ERRAND
It was full moon yesterday, but I took this moon shot the previous night because I saw this witch flying by, possibly on an errand. Thank you very much for your looks, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.
13th August 2022
13th Aug 22
2
0
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
4196
photos
154
followers
118
following
4189
4190
4191
4192
4193
4194
4195
4196
Babs
ace
Ha ha great timing. She was probably going to the store to buy her eye of newt, toe of frog, wool of bat and tongue of dog. Hope she didn't put a spell on you as she flew by. Fav
August 13th, 2022
Annie D
ace
fabulous fun - like Bab said I hope she didn't cast a spell :)
August 13th, 2022
