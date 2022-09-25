PURPLE MANDEVILLA (?)

Walking along one of the streets in Sliema these flowers on a bush drew my attention and I took a shot with my mobile. This was about a week ago. It isn’t the first time I passed by this bush and the flowers have always attracted my attention. Not sure if I posted a picture of it in previous years.

I have a mandevilla in a pot but the flowers, though very similar to these, are red so not sure about the name.

Tomorrow, God willing, I will start a series of shots of a relaxing holiday I had with the family in Sicily at the end of July last.

Thank you very much for your visits, for your kind comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.