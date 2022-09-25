Previous
PURPLE MANDEVILLA (?) by sangwann
Photo 4239

Walking along one of the streets in Sliema these flowers on a bush drew my attention and I took a shot with my mobile. This was about a week ago. It isn’t the first time I passed by this bush and the flowers have always attracted my attention. Not sure if I posted a picture of it in previous years.
I have a mandevilla in a pot but the flowers, though very similar to these, are red so not sure about the name.
Tomorrow, God willing, I will start a series of shots of a relaxing holiday I had with the family in Sicily at the end of July last.
Thank you very much for your visits, for your kind comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
25th September 2022 25th Sep 22

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Diana ace
Lovely shot of these beautiful flowers. Looking forward to your holiday in Sicily.
September 25th, 2022  
Babs ace
Such a pretty flower. Look forward to your next series of holiday photos.
September 25th, 2022  
