NIGHTOUT

Shot taken on 17th July, the first day of our Sicily holiday.

Two carnival floats plus the emblem of Sicily at top right and that of Acireale bottom left.

We got to Stazzo after a long drive. Our host was there waiting for us. Silvio, that’s his name, is a nice person and knows how to greet his visitors. We have known him for a long time and have stayed at his B&B a few times, Christine and I 3 or 4 times and son-in-law more than that. Before Covid we used to go to Sicily as a family for a relaxing break from everyday life. Some years previous to Covid I said I will come to Sicily provided we go to a different venue, so this time it was like returning home after a long absence.

We had a long chat with Silvio and his wife (forgot her name). Silvio suggested this place in Acireale for a delicious dinner. Stazzo is just around 20 minutes from Acireale so it wasn’t a long drive to get there. At Acireale, close to the restaurant I saw these two carnival floats but I said to myself “carnival is just before Maundy Thursday so how come they are celebrating he event”. But then I found out that at the weekend they were going to celebrate the feast of Santa Venera so, maybe, these could be part of their celebrations.

