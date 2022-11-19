Previous
WALL ART by sangwann
Photo 4294

WALL ART

One last from a walk at Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq.
Seems to me that this sort of art is beginning to be appreciated in Malta now. Each time I see this picture I try to understand what the lady has in her hand and why it is close to her mouth – so I decided that she is starting to eat a bun.
Tomorrow back to my Sicily album which I am still in the process of building it up.
Thank you very much for all your views, for your lovely comments and for all the fav's on yesterday's picture - all very much appreciated.
19th November 2022

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Diana ace
That looks exactly the way you describe it, lovely find and shot.
November 19th, 2022  
Wylie
Or a piece of fruit perhaps? I like the way you've used B&W to blend in the art with the surrounds.
November 19th, 2022  
Babs ace
Nice street art, would be nice to see it in colour
November 19th, 2022  
