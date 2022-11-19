WALL ART

One last from a walk at Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq.

Seems to me that this sort of art is beginning to be appreciated in Malta now. Each time I see this picture I try to understand what the lady has in her hand and why it is close to her mouth – so I decided that she is starting to eat a bun.

Tomorrow back to my Sicily album which I am still in the process of building it up.

