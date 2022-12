NASTY WEATHER (7)

One last shot of the rough weather we had the Sunday before last.

I wasn't alone taking pictures of the rough sea. With regard to the first picture I stood there, at least ten metres away waiting to capture the couple while they were drenched by an unexpected wave but I got fed up waiting and gaver up. Still took a shot of them.

