AU REVOIR MONT ETNA

Till we meet again. One last shot of Etna at full zoom while the volcano continues to spew smoke.

Back to my Sicily pictures – final day of me and my family’s holiday in Sicily. A week of relaxation with my small family with Michaela absent as she had more important things to do at home. This was my last early morning walk in Stazzo.

