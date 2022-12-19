Previous
READY FOR CHRISTMAS (3) by sangwann
Photo 4324

READY FOR CHRISTMAS (3)

Bauble from the Christmas tree I posted yesterday. Some bokeh added.
Thank you so much for your visits, for all your lovely comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.
19th December 2022 19th Dec 22

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
