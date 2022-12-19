Sign up
Photo 4324
READY FOR CHRISTMAS (3)
Bauble from the Christmas tree I posted yesterday. Some bokeh added.
Thank you so much for your visits, for all your lovely comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.
19th December 2022
19th Dec 22
0
0
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
4324
photos
146
followers
115
following
1184% complete
View this month »
4317
4318
4319
4320
4321
4322
4323
4324
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
12th December 2022 4:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
