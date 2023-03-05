Previous
GHOSTS ON PARADE by sangwann
GHOSTS ON PARADE

From the first day of our Athens holiday - 13th February, 2023.
This shot is completely sooc. The two guards at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier looked like ghosts in one of the shots I took. And this is the only picture that I took in which they look like this. My guess is that I had the speed of the camera slightly slower than necessary. I thought it would be nice to post the shot.
Thank you very much for your visits, your nice comments and the fav's on yesterday's picture - they are always very much appreciated.
5th March 2023 5th Mar 23

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Mariana Visser
amazing, love it.
March 5th, 2023  
CC Folk ace
Love it! Fav.
March 5th, 2023  
Diana ace
Such a great and artistic capture!
March 5th, 2023  
Wylie ace
love it, looks great. fav
March 5th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Oh that is a very cool capture. Isn't it fun when you get something unexpected?
March 5th, 2023  
william wooderson
I call it serendipity! Fav
March 5th, 2023  
Babs ace
What a great accidental shot, I love it fav
March 5th, 2023  
