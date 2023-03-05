GHOSTS ON PARADE

From the first day of our Athens holiday - 13th February, 2023.

This shot is completely sooc. The two guards at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier looked like ghosts in one of the shots I took. And this is the only picture that I took in which they look like this. My guess is that I had the speed of the camera slightly slower than necessary. I thought it would be nice to post the shot.

