FIREWORKS

Today I start a series of shots from those I took when we went to watch the fireworks Saturday before last. The fireworks weren't as beautiful as I have seen of Stella Maris or San Gwann last year but stilll lovely to see.



I got myself a good position to open my tripod where I couldn't be disturbed by people around me, it worked, but by the time the fireworks began I was so surrounded by youngters ( all foreign) that I couldn't move or even stretch my legs.

Thank you for looking, for commenting and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.