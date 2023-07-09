Previous
FIREWORKS by sangwann
Photo 4526

FIREWORKS

Today I start a series of shots from those I took when we went to watch the fireworks Saturday before last. The fireworks weren't as beautiful as I have seen of Stella Maris or San Gwann last year but stilll lovely to see.

I got myself a good position to open my tripod where I couldn't be disturbed by people around me, it worked, but by the time the fireworks began I was so surrounded by youngters ( all foreign) that I couldn't move or even stretch my legs.
Thank you for looking, for commenting and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
9th July 2023 9th Jul 23

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1240% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Brian ace
Great capture. I love photographing firework displays.
July 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise