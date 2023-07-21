Previous
PICKED AND READY by sangwann
PICKED AND READY

Onions in my garden. These are the last of the veggies I planted from seedlings this year. They took longer than all the others to grow.
21st July 2023 21st Jul 23

Diana ace
How wonderful to have your own veggie garden!
July 21st, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So good to grow your own produce! and lovely to eat later!
July 21st, 2023  
