COME RAIN OR SHINE

The dog has to go out. Took these shots last month when the sea was rough and the wind a bit chilly. Sometimes it’s not fun to take out the dog especially when the weather is not nice.

At the moment it is no pleasure either taking Snuggles out for a short walk with temperatures over 35C and with the coat of fur that he has. And we are always struggling against each other – while I make every effort to keep him in the shade he always wants to go on the opposite side of the road.

