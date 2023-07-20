Previous
COME RAIN OR SHINE by sangwann
The dog has to go out. Took these shots last month when the sea was rough and the wind a bit chilly. Sometimes it’s not fun to take out the dog especially when the weather is not nice.
At the moment it is no pleasure either taking Snuggles out for a short walk with temperatures over 35C and with the coat of fur that he has. And we are always struggling against each other – while I make every effort to keep him in the shade he always wants to go on the opposite side of the road.
Thank you very much for all your visits, for your comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.
Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
