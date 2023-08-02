Previous
MY BAY by sangwann
Photo 4550

MY BAY

Shot taken last Friday when I took the camera to take a few shots of the Balluta festa. This is my favourite bay. Where I stand to take the shot is Exiles in Sliema. From the pier onwards is Balluta (part of Balluta is in Sliema, another part is in St Julians), the opposite to where I took the shot is St Julians ending in Spinola which is part of St Julians.
In Summer, we go swimming every day on the rocky beach a bit further out from where I took this shot and above that we meet friends on the promenade in the evening. Up to about two years ago a few times in Summer I used to swim around the whole bay and back and it used to take me around 2 to 2 and a half hours. Christine doesn’t like me going there alone so far but I hope I will go again at least once this year.
Thank you very much for your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
2nd August 2023 2nd Aug 23

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1246% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise