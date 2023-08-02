MY BAY

Shot taken last Friday when I took the camera to take a few shots of the Balluta festa. This is my favourite bay. Where I stand to take the shot is Exiles in Sliema. From the pier onwards is Balluta (part of Balluta is in Sliema, another part is in St Julians), the opposite to where I took the shot is St Julians ending in Spinola which is part of St Julians.

In Summer, we go swimming every day on the rocky beach a bit further out from where I took this shot and above that we meet friends on the promenade in the evening. Up to about two years ago a few times in Summer I used to swim around the whole bay and back and it used to take me around 2 to 2 and a half hours. Christine doesn’t like me going there alone so far but I hope I will go again at least once this year.

Thank you very much for your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.