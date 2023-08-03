BALLUTA vs SAN ĠILJAN

This area of ‘my’ bay is shared by Balluta and St Julians. Along the coast you may see two of the best waterpolo clubs in Malta and two big rivals of Maltese waterpolo. In ‘my’ bay there is another waterpolo club, on the side where I go to swim, it is called Exiles for the nickname of the area.

In the top picture you can see Neptunes waterpolo club with its swimming pool of non-potable natural water which is heated in Winter. Above it is the Merriott Hotel.

In the bottom picture is the San Ġiljan (St Julian) open sea swimming pool. The waterpolo team trains in another non-potable swimming pool away from the club. You can see the waterpolo pitch where some can play or train.

You will remember that the shots were taken on Friday before the Balluta festa, hence all the lights.

