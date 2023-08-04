LET’S GO SWIMMING

Another shot from last Friday.

For some, nighttime is as good as any time to have a dip. These guys are having fun at Balluta Bay – a small sandy beach – the only one in Sliema area. A few years ago the beach was bigger as it was replenished with sand brought over from Libya. But the sea currents in the area are not favourable and sand is drawn out to sea and the bay gets smaller and smaller each year until government decides to replenish it again. Across the road from this beach is a square with trees and benches for people to relax and with eating places on and around it..

