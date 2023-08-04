Previous
LET’S GO SWIMMING by sangwann
Another shot from last Friday.
For some, nighttime is as good as any time to have a dip. These guys are having fun at Balluta Bay – a small sandy beach – the only one in Sliema area. A few years ago the beach was bigger as it was replenished with sand brought over from Libya. But the sea currents in the area are not favourable and sand is drawn out to sea and the bay gets smaller and smaller each year until government decides to replenish it again. Across the road from this beach is a square with trees and benches for people to relax and with eating places on and around it..
Thank you very much for your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Diana ace
I love this beautiful capture, great lights and colours shimmering on the water.
August 4th, 2023  
eDorre ace
Love the light! Such a happy scene
August 4th, 2023  
*lynn ace
beautiful shot, love how the water looks
August 4th, 2023  
Annie D ace
looks like a lovely evening
August 4th, 2023  
