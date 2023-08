RELAX, DON’T DO IT

Remember the Frankie Goes to Holywood popular song?

This is my last but one picture from the Friday before last series when I took my Nikon DSLR to take pictures of Balluta at the time of the local festa. And this is one from those I liked best.

This young lady was relaxing on the beach with nobody to disturb her. She was checking her mobile and I liked how it lit up her face.

