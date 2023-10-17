NEXT GROUP, PLEASE, GET READY TO DISMOUNT.

From our Livigno holiday: Day 3 ( 4nd September, 2023).

We were just a few minutes on Muottas Muragl when the next funicular came up with more visitors. I had not checked on the place before we came and was a bit disappointed because I thought the top of the mountain would be much higher, but the views from the top of this one were marvellous and very gratifying. Will show a few more in the coming days.

Many thanks for your views, for your lovely comments and for all the fav's on yesterday's picture.