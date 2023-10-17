Previous
NEXT GROUP, PLEASE, GET READY TO DISMOUNT. by sangwann
Photo 4626

NEXT GROUP, PLEASE, GET READY TO DISMOUNT.

From our Livigno holiday: Day 3 ( 4nd September, 2023).
We were just a few minutes on Muottas Muragl when the next funicular came up with more visitors. I had not checked on the place before we came and was a bit disappointed because I thought the top of the mountain would be much higher, but the views from the top of this one were marvellous and very gratifying. Will show a few more in the coming days.
Many thanks for your views, for your lovely comments and for all the fav's on yesterday's picture.
17th October 2023 17th Oct 23

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1267% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Wow!
October 17th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise