CLASSICS

From our Livigno holiday: Day 3 ( 4nd September, 2023).

Arriving at Muottas Muragi ( I take it that Muottas means mountains) I saw these classic cars stopping to fill in their petrol tanks. I had to take a shot of them and decided that in b&w with some hint of sepia they would look better .

Muottas Muragl (2,454 m) is a located on the southern slopes of the Blais da Muottas (2,568 m), a summit at the western end of the range descending from Piz Vadret. It was less high than Mount Carosello, the mountain we had visited the day before and much lesser than Mount Corvatch, a mountain not too far away from this which reached up to at least over thousand metres higher than this

