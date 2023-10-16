Previous
CLASSICS by sangwann
CLASSICS

From our Livigno holiday: Day 3 ( 4nd September, 2023).
Arriving at Muottas Muragi ( I take it that Muottas means mountains) I saw these classic cars stopping to fill in their petrol tanks. I had to take a shot of them and decided that in b&w with some hint of sepia they would look better .
Muottas Muragl (2,454 m) is a located on the southern slopes of the Blais da Muottas (2,568 m), a summit at the western end of the range descending from Piz Vadret. It was less high than Mount Carosello, the mountain we had visited the day before and much lesser than Mount Corvatch, a mountain not too far away from this which reached up to at least over thousand metres higher than this
Diana ace
A wonderful capture and perfect editing.
October 16th, 2023  
John ace
What a great find! Those old classic cars truly create a mood and atmosphere all their own!
October 16th, 2023  
Annie D ace
how wonderful to come upon this wonderful scene - great photo!
October 16th, 2023  
Brian ace
Wow! Great find
October 16th, 2023  
