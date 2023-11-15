GOZO HERE WE COME

Last Friday we went to Gozo for the weekend with my brother, Joe, and his wife, Mary Rose, and my sister Mary Grace and her husband, Joe. A lovely relaxing weekend which passed very quickly.

I took this shot from the ferry that took us to Gozo. It is only about a 20 to 30 minutes trip between the two islands. I saw these para-gliders (?) being towed by a boat half way on our trip and took a long shot – had to enlarge it though. I always admire the colourful parachutes when I see them.

More to come.

Michaela passed her driving test yesterday and I took her early this morning to the Transport Authority to get her certificate so she could drive her car which her dad bought her over a year ago. The official driving licence will be sent to her by post.

