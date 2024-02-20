Sign up
Previous
Photo 4752
READY FOR COMBAT
A knight’s full armour and a rapier in separate showcases.
Than you for your looks, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.
20th February 2024
20th Feb 24
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
12th February 2024 7:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Quite amazing how they could even move let alone fight in this. Lovely shots and details.
February 20th, 2024
