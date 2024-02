A ROCKPIPER?

From a walk along the Salini Bird Reserve a few weeks ago. This sandpiper was wading in a rocky area along the Salini to Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq coast road. I couldn’t call him sandpiper since he was searching for food in shallow water on the rocks, could I? So the best thing was to give him a new name Rockpiper.

