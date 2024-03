CRUISE SHIP IN HARBOUR

On our way out of Valletta when Max and I went to the Grandmaster’s Palace we went to have a look at a cruise liner which appeared to be immense in size as we entered Valletta. And we weren’t disappointed. I took a shot from a vantage point along the road that leaves Valletta from Castille Square. Then this lady came to take a shot herself. So I took another shot to bring her in the picture.

