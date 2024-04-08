Previous
THE TUBA MAN by sangwann
Photo 4800

THE TUBA MAN

It’s hard playing the tuba while walking. This guy’s face looked puffed with the effort.
From the 2024 Good Friday procession of St George’s Parish Church in Qormi.
There were 3 separate bands taking part in the procession, one band was in front of the statue of Christ falling under the Cross, another was in front of Christ crucified on the cross and a third was in front of Christ resting in his tomb. In Malta every parish has its own band club. Many of the musicians play for more than one club.
One funny thing in Malta is that very often we use the word tuba for someone who says something stupid such as “Kemm int tuba” meaning “How stupid you are”. How this saying came to be I don’t know.
Dione Giorgio

Diana ace
A fabulous capture and narrative, I love the way you presented you presented the tuba man! That must have been tough marching and carrying such a heavy instrument and blowing at the same time.
April 8th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful narrative even down to "Kemm int tuba" !! A wonderful capture of the tuba man blowing hard and I love your presentation of this image - beautifully done Dione ! fav
April 8th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
April 8th, 2024  
