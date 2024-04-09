AND THE PARADE GOES ON

Some pictures of statues carried through the old streets of Qormi for the 2024 Good Friday procession.
Top left: Christ brought before Annas and Caiaphas
Top right: The Flagellation of Christ
Bottom left: Christ falls under the weight of the cross
Bottom right: Christ meets women from Jerusalem while going up Mount Golgotha. He tells them: “Women of Jerusalem, don’t cry for me. Cry for yourselves and for your children”.
