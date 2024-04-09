Previous
AND THE PARADE GOES ON by sangwann
Photo 4801

AND THE PARADE GOES ON

Some pictures of statues carried through the old streets of Qormi for the 2024 Good Friday procession.
Top left: Christ brought before Annas and Caiaphas
Top right: The Flagellation of Christ
Bottom left: Christ falls under the weight of the cross
Bottom right: Christ meets women from Jerusalem while going up Mount Golgotha. He tells them: “Women of Jerusalem, don’t cry for me. Cry for yourselves and for your children”.
Thank you very much for all your views, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.
9th April 2024

Photo Details

