Previous
THE ROMANS ARE COMING by sangwann
Photo 4802

THE ROMANS ARE COMING

2024 Good Friday procession - Qormi.
Roman soldiers and centurions are an important part of Good Friday processions and every person who goes to watch these procession expects to see them and lots of them. At Qormi their presence wasn't disappointing. This squadron of Roman drummers marched before the statue of Christ falling under the cross and they impressed every one watching the defile including me.
Thank you for your looks, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture. As you can see, the sun was slowly disappearing from the sky and the street lights are on.
10th April 2024 10th Apr 24

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1315% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Wonderful costumes
April 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise