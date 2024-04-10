THE ROMANS ARE COMING

2024 Good Friday procession - Qormi.

Roman soldiers and centurions are an important part of Good Friday processions and every person who goes to watch these procession expects to see them and lots of them. At Qormi their presence wasn't disappointing. This squadron of Roman drummers marched before the statue of Christ falling under the cross and they impressed every one watching the defile including me.

Thank you for your looks, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture. As you can see, the sun was slowly disappearing from the sky and the street lights are on.