TWO MORE STATUES

From the 2024 Good Friday procession – Qormi. By this time the sun had set and the statues looked more dramatic.

On the left is Christ meets Veronica on the way to his crucifiction on top of Golgotha.

On the right is Christ nailed to the cross with is mother Mary and the apostle John at the base of the cross.

As for the first image the story came up in the Middle Ages when the veil became a central icon in the Western Church. The veil , is a Christian relic consisting of a piece of cloth said to bear an image of the Holy Face of Jesus produced by other than human means. Various existing images have been claimed to be the original relic. The story of the image's origin is related to the sixth Station of the Cross, wherein Saint Veronica, encountering Jesus along the Via Dolorosa to Calvary, wipes the blood and sweat from his face with her veil. According to some versions, St. Veronica later traveled to Rome to present the cloth to the Roman Emperor Tiberius.

