THE FANFARES by sangwann
Photo 4804

THE FANFARES

From the 2024 Good Friday procession – Qormi.
I don’t know what the instrument that these Roman soldiers were playing is called - could it be fanfare? – but the sound and the way they used them was very close to that of bugles. I was very disappointed not to have been able to take a picture of them from the front. But their red capes looked magnificent from behind and I did capture some parts of their long ‘fanfares’ from behind those playing the part.
Thank you so much for your looks, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.
12th April 2024 12th Apr 24

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
Casablanca ace
Sounds such a brilliant experience
April 12th, 2024  
