THE FANFARES

From the 2024 Good Friday procession – Qormi.

I don’t know what the instrument that these Roman soldiers were playing is called - could it be fanfare? – but the sound and the way they used them was very close to that of bugles. I was very disappointed not to have been able to take a picture of them from the front. But their red capes looked magnificent from behind and I did capture some parts of their long ‘fanfares’ from behind those playing the part.

