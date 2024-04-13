LYING IN STATE

From the 2024 Good Friday procession – Qormi.

This is the last picture I am posting of the event. I took many more but I have to stop somewhere.

I am not sure how to describe this stunning statue. This is the last but one of the statues carried in procession. The last one is that of Our Lady of Sorrows. Inside this interpretation of Christ’s tomb, or Sarcophagus, or what ever it is, is a statue of Christ laid down to rest forever. I couldn’t get to it because it was too high and too close for me to take a shot of it with my camera.

All of the Passion processions in Malta - 14 in Malta and another 4 in Gozo – have a statue similar to this. I always thought that this was Christ laid in his tomb and always asked myself “Why, when He according to the scriptures was placed in a rock cut tomb. Thinking about it while preparing to post it on 365, I have considered another option and that is that being the King of all kings he could be lying in state before burial. Have to check this out one day with someone knowledgeable about it.

By way, I have changed the background to make the picture look more dramatic. I hope you like it.

Thank you very much for your views, for your comments and for the fav's and on yesterday's pixture.

