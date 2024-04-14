Sign up
Previous
Photo 4806
PEACHES TO EAT SOON
My peach tree was in bloom two, maybe even 3, weeks ago. The blooms are gone and the fruit is growing well.
Thank you very much for all your visits, for your interesting comments on yesterday's picture.
14th April 2024
14th Apr 24
3
3
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Diana
ace
A fabulous capture and wonderful framing! You might still have to wait a while before you can eat any ;-)
April 14th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
How beautifully presented
April 14th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How wonderful to have these beautiful fruit trees in your garden , so lovely when in blossom and then the bonus of the fruit later on. A fabulous capture of the peach tree in blossom , and what a great framing and presentation ! fav
April 14th, 2024
