PEACHES TO EAT SOON by sangwann
PEACHES TO EAT SOON

My peach tree was in bloom two, maybe even 3, weeks ago. The blooms are gone and the fruit is growing well.
14th April 2024 14th Apr 24

Diana ace
A fabulous capture and wonderful framing! You might still have to wait a while before you can eat any ;-)
April 14th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
How beautifully presented
April 14th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How wonderful to have these beautiful fruit trees in your garden , so lovely when in blossom and then the bonus of the fruit later on. A fabulous capture of the peach tree in blossom , and what a great framing and presentation ! fav
April 14th, 2024  
