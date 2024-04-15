Previous
MARSASCALA by sangwann
Photo 4807

MARSASCALA

Taken on a walk with Christine a couple of weeks ago. It was a windy day but the sky was bright. This is Marsascala situated on the opposite side of Malta from where I live. I remember the village with only a few fishermen’s small one storey houses along the coast and nothing else. Today it is full of buildings, year after year rising higher. Yesterday, or the day before, we read in the papers that Malta is the most densely populated country in the European Union, and probably one of the most densely populated in the whole world.
Many thanks for all your views, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.
15th April 2024 15th Apr 24

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1316% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautifully composed and captured. Are those all birds in the water?
April 15th, 2024  
Babs ace
Nothing stays the same does it, but it still looks beautiful. Obviously so many people want to live in such a beautiful area.
April 15th, 2024  
CC Folk ace
Beautiful scene and body of water. Fav.
Interesting information too. Everything is getting bigger and becoming more crowded!
April 15th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
What an interesting image - two questions leapt to mind - what are the items in the water - are they all buoys for boats, and, are they birds in the sky or something else. :)
April 15th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful scene with the blueness of the sky and water and all those high rise gleaming white at the water's edge !
April 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise