MARSASCALA

Taken on a walk with Christine a couple of weeks ago. It was a windy day but the sky was bright. This is Marsascala situated on the opposite side of Malta from where I live. I remember the village with only a few fishermen’s small one storey houses along the coast and nothing else. Today it is full of buildings, year after year rising higher. Yesterday, or the day before, we read in the papers that Malta is the most densely populated country in the European Union, and probably one of the most densely populated in the whole world.

Many thanks for all your views, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.