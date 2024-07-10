Previous
ETHNO VILLAGE LJUBAČKE DOLINE (4) by sangwann
Photo 4893

ETHNO VILLAGE LJUBAČKE DOLINE (4)

From day four of our Bosnia holiday - 11th May, 2024.
Everything in this stunning small village makes the village look like Lilliput village. This is the very small local church (left) and next to it (right) is the church bell tower. Remember it is completely authentic and has all the features, even on the inside, of an Orthodox church of much bigger dimensions.
Thank you very much for all your views, for your lovely comments and for all the fav's on yesterday's picture.
Tomorrow I will show one last image of this lovely little village which was a great place to visit.
10th July 2024 10th Jul 24

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1340% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely shots of this amazing little village, it seems to be a highlight of your trip sofar.
July 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise