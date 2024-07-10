ETHNO VILLAGE LJUBAČKE DOLINE (4)

From day four of our Bosnia holiday - 11th May, 2024.

Everything in this stunning small village makes the village look like Lilliput village. This is the very small local church (left) and next to it (right) is the church bell tower. Remember it is completely authentic and has all the features, even on the inside, of an Orthodox church of much bigger dimensions.

