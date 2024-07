STRBACKI BUK WATERFALLS

From our Bosnia holiday. This is from day 5 - 12th May, 2024. Another beautiful and enjoyable day.

The reason why I chose this holiday is in this picture. What a beautiful excursion this was! This waterfall was a very amazing sight to see and I couldn’t stop taking pictures of it.

Thank you very much for all your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.