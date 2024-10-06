THE WIGGLY VAN

One last shot from the 2st July 2024, third day of our family get together in Sicily.

Saying good bye to the adventure park, which is fabulous for daredevils and photographers but not so much for the faint hearted after we had a snack at the restaurant we saw this colourful van which I had to take a picture of as a souvenir. I called it the wiggly van.

And the park adventure was enough for the day. We had a long drive back to our tourism complex. Jean-Pierre and the others returned from their shopping too and we had some time at the pool and later a burger and chips to complete the day.

Tomorrow a few shots from Malta and then back to our Sicily holiday.

