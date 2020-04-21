Angels

A little out of the ordinary!!

I bought this pair for our daughters one weekend Allan and I had time away. They stayed behind when the girls went to university and I rather enjoy their quirkiness!!

The girls are quite quirky too! 😂😂

Everything is tidy after I've been away to care for Mum for a few days. She certainly needs one to one care these days, it's very bleak at 93 to feel abandoned and on your own.

But my quirky pair made me laugh tonight!!

Three good things

1. Lots done before I left.

2. Limited traffic on drive home.

3. Being back - sunshine, garden doing well, lovely Mr B made dinner. Feeling very blessed 💛💛