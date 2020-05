Streptocarpus three sisters

These arrived in the post today. I was missing my old one which had been on the coffee table for six or seven years I think. The three are planted in the one pot and lots of buds still to open. I just wasn't prepared for the rather large leaves.....look a bit like dragon wings!! But if they get too much I could cut them back and use them to generate more plants!!

Three good things

1. Sunny drive home

2. Some success on computer activities for school.

3. Snooze on sofa after lunch