From the sunny side.

Quite a remarkable May Sunday as we've had snow showers and a hail shower when we were out for a walk!

Very chilly north wind, but bright sunshine is warm when streaming in the patio door.

I turned round and the streptocarpus sisters seem very happy where they are. Love the colours and lots of buds to open in the weeks ahead.

Three good things

1. Gentle Sunday at home.

2. Fun photos from the family in China, exploring a local theme park together.

3. Spotted some lovely flowers when getting Rosemary from the herb barrel...must explore tomorrow.....now snowing again 😟