From the sunny side. by sarah19
Photo 1850

From the sunny side.

Quite a remarkable May Sunday as we've had snow showers and a hail shower when we were out for a walk!
Very chilly north wind, but bright sunshine is warm when streaming in the patio door.
I turned round and the streptocarpus sisters seem very happy where they are. Love the colours and lots of buds to open in the weeks ahead.
Three good things
1. Gentle Sunday at home.
2. Fun photos from the family in China, exploring a local theme park together.
3. Spotted some lovely flowers when getting Rosemary from the herb barrel...must explore tomorrow.....now snowing again 😟
10th May 2020 10th May 20

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
Well, I am now into YEAR 10 on this amazing project. Today I noticed that I have posted 3224 photos on 365! What an amazing...
506% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

