Little lost flower by sarah19
Photo 1852

Little lost flower

We had a lovely afternoon walk yesterday though needed cosy clothes. The garden Allan used to work in is closed at present 😪 but the woodland walk is very accessible. Some little people have been this way and someone had dropped a sweet little flower they had made.....so when we saw the turn left arrow it fitted in to a little crack. Hope the owner comes back soon.
Three good things
1. Fresh air.....bracing on a chilly afternoon.
2. Shelter from the hail stone shower under beautiful trees.
3. Delicious lamb chops for dinner. Followed recipe in a book that has been in the bookcase for a while!!
11th May 2020 11th May 20

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
Well, I am now into YEAR 10 on this amazing project. Today I noticed that I have posted 3224 photos on 365! What an amazing...
507% complete

JackieR ace
Lovely colours
May 12th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
Aww, that is very sweet!
May 12th, 2020  
