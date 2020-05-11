Little lost flower

We had a lovely afternoon walk yesterday though needed cosy clothes. The garden Allan used to work in is closed at present 😪 but the woodland walk is very accessible. Some little people have been this way and someone had dropped a sweet little flower they had made.....so when we saw the turn left arrow it fitted in to a little crack. Hope the owner comes back soon.

Three good things

1. Fresh air.....bracing on a chilly afternoon.

2. Shelter from the hail stone shower under beautiful trees.

3. Delicious lamb chops for dinner. Followed recipe in a book that has been in the bookcase for a while!!