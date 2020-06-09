Up the little lane.

The light was lovely heading home via this little lane. No room for two here!

I hadn't walked this way for a long while. When the children were small they called it 'chicken lane' as the old lady who lived at the top of the lane had chickens in her garden. Some years later her cottage was sold and a house built on the garden!

Three good things

1. A positive morning of school at my laptop.

2. Gardening time early and later...I have a bit to go but I can see an end in sight....eventually!!

3. A walk with a friend.... so nice to meet up for a while.