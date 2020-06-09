Previous
Up the little lane. by sarah19
Photo 1881

Up the little lane.

The light was lovely heading home via this little lane. No room for two here!
I hadn't walked this way for a long while. When the children were small they called it 'chicken lane' as the old lady who lived at the top of the lane had chickens in her garden. Some years later her cottage was sold and a house built on the garden!
Three good things
1. A positive morning of school at my laptop.
2. Gardening time early and later...I have a bit to go but I can see an end in sight....eventually!!
3. A walk with a friend.... so nice to meet up for a while.
9th June 2020 9th Jun 20

Sarah Bremner

Well, I am now into YEAR 10 on this amazing project. Today I noticed that I have posted 3224 photos on 365! What an amazing...
