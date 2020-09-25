A little bug

Chocolate playdoh bug ....smells amazing ....and what a lot of fun.
Working with a younger group and delightful colleagues today....joy!!!!
Three good things
1. Cloakroom and toilet finished, delightful and beautiful.
2. What a lovely welcome from everyone in a different setting at school.
3. There's a very special dress in one of our spare rooms. Sarah's parents drove north with her wedding dress today!
Haven't had a look but hope to see it tomorrow.
Lovely little bug, it’s almost eatable! Hope we can see the result if all your renovations!!