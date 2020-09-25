A little bug

Chocolate playdoh bug ....smells amazing ....and what a lot of fun.

Working with a younger group and delightful colleagues today....joy!!!!

Three good things

1. Cloakroom and toilet finished, delightful and beautiful.

2. What a lovely welcome from everyone in a different setting at school.

3. There's a very special dress in one of our spare rooms. Sarah's parents drove north with her wedding dress today!

Haven't had a look but hope to see it tomorrow.