A little bug by sarah19
Photo 1985

A little bug

Chocolate playdoh bug ....smells amazing ....and what a lot of fun.
Working with a younger group and delightful colleagues today....joy!!!!
Three good things
1. Cloakroom and toilet finished, delightful and beautiful.
2. What a lovely welcome from everyone in a different setting at school.
3. There's a very special dress in one of our spare rooms. Sarah's parents drove north with her wedding dress today!
Haven't had a look but hope to see it tomorrow.
25th September 2020 25th Sep 20

Sarah Bremner

JackieR ace
How exciting!!
September 25th, 2020  
Pat Knowles ace
Wedding dresses...ohh so exciting! Can’t be long off then!
Lovely little bug, it’s almost eatable! Hope we can see the result if all your renovations!!
September 25th, 2020  
