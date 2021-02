Loving the lilies

Our lovely neighbours left flowers and wine on our doorstep at the weekend, grateful for using our washing machine the previous weekend.

And today the lilies are opening in a rather splendid variety of colours! They just caught my eye in morning light. Curious about the blue but enjoying the 'eye feast'.

Three good things

1. Up for the papershop jog!

2. Lovely warmth in the air so easy to go outdoors.

3. 'Snowdrops'.... still life art with 5 year olds was fun.