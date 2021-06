She's arrived

Today Laura and Iain are the delighted parents of our granddaughter.

Evelyn Violet Yuile arrived in Melbourne early this morning....our time...11am their time, weighing 7lb 7oz. Great medical team much appreciated. All doing well.

Three good things

1. Evy is definitely Allan's granddaughter....even Laura says 'she is like Dad!'

2. Being in touch with friends.

3. A fine outdoor day with Year 7s.