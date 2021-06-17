Previous
yellow glow by sarah19
Photo 2243

yellow glow

A little walk for a school project took me up to the viewpoint on the 'Old Whin Roaddie'. The light was very gentle and just what I needed.
Made it through the day though I've had a rather sore throat and could have done without all the teacher talking.
Another walk to the Community Garden with the second Year 2 class and they enjoyed it at least as much as the group earlier in the week! Such fun and excitement at the worms that were wriggling across the holes for the bulbs to be planted in!!
Three good things
1. Lovely colleagues who make me smile.
2. A lot of sorting / tidying / dumping resources...some of my classroom shelves are looking quite empty!!
3. Raspberries and icecream .....delicious.
17th June 2021 17th Jun 21

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
Well, I am now into YEAR 12 on this amazing project. Today I noticed that I have posted 3736 photos on 365! What an amazing...
614% complete

