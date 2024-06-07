Glorious orchid

I was recently given this beautiful orchid by my neighbour Marjorie when she came to see some photos from our China trip.

It's amazing how the blooms are dancing in the lounge, and seem to be enjoying morning light and then gentle cooler space for the rest of the day.

I have too many other orchids that are no longer blooming but not sure what the best TLC is for them 🤔

All suggestions welcome!!!

Three good things

1. A useful conversation with a GP as nerve pain from a shingles zone has been bothering me. Perhaps I need to slow down a little !!!! I love being busy 😂😂

2. A bit of shopping.....in Aberdeen. When I came to Aberdeen fifty years ago it was a wonderful city, with an amazing city centre and a delightful Union Street, a mile long, and every shop was worth exploring. Today we only wandered a little, feeling very sad and appalled at how poorly almost every zone seems to be.

Bus zones rule where not long ago we were grateful for green lights to allow pedestrians across the street. I don't really want to stay around here!!

3. A lovely new summer top.... nice to walk in and try on something, even if it could have been selected online!!!! 😄

