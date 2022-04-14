My friend Zinc

Catching up!!

This was an unexpected friendship! I am really not a dog lover at all, but from the moment I walked in the door on that first day, and stroked him gently, we were fine together.

He's a beautiful, gentle greyhound, a rescue dog, and has been with them for over three years. He's so good with Evie and her grandma!!!

I'm amused that he takes over the whole sofa if his blanket is on it, especially amusing as there were strong words when the new sofa arrived soon after they moved in to their house two years ago. Zinc will not be allowed on the sofa!! 😂😂😂

(And apparently he's missing us now that we're home in Scotland!!!)