First coat

So, we're considering the colour for the patio fence that we put up on Saturday.

The first colour I tried was like the patio table but didn't look good. So Allan went to the local hardware shop and found Moss Green. It's rather different from the previous dark green but I think once we put on some more coats it will work OK. I like that it tones in with the plants which survived the storm!!

The whole patio area is a work in progress....replacement patio doors arriving shortly. One step at a time.

Three good things

1. Allan off to Pitmedden Garden again. He cuts grass there on Tues and Thurs as a volunteer. Walks 8 miles each day,

2. Lovely long chat with Evie and Laura this morning. Evie knows just who I am and laughs and chats as soon as she hears my voice.

3. A new dress arrived in the post. Rather nice.