A smiling uncle by sarah19
Photo 2579

A smiling uncle

I'm very privileged to have come from a large family of smiling aunts and uncles. Today our much loved Uncle Roddy passed away.
He was such a lovely character, full of humour, extremely kind and caring, always on the look out for ways to help and extremely fond of his 'big sister', my mum. He was well over six foot tall, she was five foot and a half inch,so perhaps not an accurate description!!
He was greatly admired by many people in the area, especially in the agricultural world, justice, music, politics, livestock,
and so much more were significant, but underneath a warm Christian gentleman whose hugs and laughter will not be forgotten.
Three good things
1. Warm memories
2. Kind hearts
3. The sound of singing.
17th June 2022 17th Jun 22

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
Photo Details

Judith Johnson
What a lovely tribute and such a warm smile
June 17th, 2022  
Pat Knowles ace
All your family have such lovely faces! Sad news for you all, my condolences.
June 17th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a lovely warm smile -and what a loved member of your family -- What a lovely tribute ! So sorry for your loss !
June 17th, 2022  
