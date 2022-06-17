A smiling uncle

I'm very privileged to have come from a large family of smiling aunts and uncles. Today our much loved Uncle Roddy passed away.

He was such a lovely character, full of humour, extremely kind and caring, always on the look out for ways to help and extremely fond of his 'big sister', my mum. He was well over six foot tall, she was five foot and a half inch,so perhaps not an accurate description!!

He was greatly admired by many people in the area, especially in the agricultural world, justice, music, politics, livestock,

and so much more were significant, but underneath a warm Christian gentleman whose hugs and laughter will not be forgotten.

Three good things

1. Warm memories

2. Kind hearts

3. The sound of singing.